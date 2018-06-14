Woman threatens to stab man after he refuses to give her food money

A Memphis man was threatened at knifepoint after refusing to give a woman money, according to a police report.
The victim got off the bus near the 400 block of North Main Street. The man said he then sat on a bench to talk to a friend when the woman come up him and asked for food money. When he said he did not have any, she pulled a folding knife from her purse and opened it.
"I'm going to cut you," the woman said.
He then ran away and alerted security. Security was able to detain the woman until police arrived. Officers found a folding knife in the woman's purse. The woman was taken into custody for further questioning, however, charges have not been filed.
