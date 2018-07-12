Woman throws bleach on victim, hits her with car, police say

A woman is recovering after bleach was thrown on her face and then the suspect hit her with a car, court records said.
According to the arrest affidavit, Laquisha Williams got into an argument with the victim about an ex-boyfriend. During the fight, the suspect splashed bleach twice on to the victim's face and clothes.
The fight took a drastic turn when Williams hopped into her car and slammed into the victim, according to court documents. She was pinned between two vehicles before being thrown to the ground.
After she was able to get up, the victim got in her own car and drove away, however, Williams chased after her. During which, the suspect slammed into the back of the victim's car and wrecked out.
Witnesses were able to catch the bleach attack on camera.
Laquisha Williams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault.
