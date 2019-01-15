0 Woman tried to run over Memphis police officers conducting traffic stop, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is facing serious charges after police said she tried running over two officers Monday morning in Midtown.

Officers said they were pulling someone else over on Madison Avenue when the suspect – China Swain – pulled up behind them.

“The world we live in, it’s so much stuff going on, man so I don’t know,” said Midtown resident James Redden.

Investigators charged Swain with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Court records said Swain pulled up on two officers during a traffic stop. When the officers told her to leave, she tried running them over.

The officers eventually had to force Swain out before taking her into custody.

“The day we live in now, a lot of people don’t have the guidance they need,” Redden said.

It is unclear why Swain pulled up on the police officers during the stop.

Lt. Louis Brownlee said there are several reasons why it's never okay to monitor officers during traffic stops.

“First of all, it’s illegal to obstruct or interfere with an officer that is conducting lawful duties. Secondly, it’s an officer safety issue,” Brownlee said.

Brownlee said the law is in place to help incidents like the one Monday morning from happening.

“When you’re on the scene, anything can happen. Then a variable of someone else coming on the scene… you don’t know what their intentions are,” Brownlee said.

Officers said Swain was told to leave the car several times before having to force her out.

