Woman tries to choke police officer on Beale, court records say

    A woman is charged with assaulting an officer on Beale street.

    Brittany Green was arrested early Saturday morning in front of the Jerry Lee Lewis Cafe.

    According to Memphis police, they were called to the scene for a disturbance.

    When they arrived, officers said Green charged at security.

    When an officer said he stepped in to help, Green started choking him, police said. 

    The officer then took Green to the ground, and police said she grabbed his gun while in the holster.

    Other officers eventually helped get her in the back seat.

    She is charged with Assault and Resisting Arrest.
     

