Woman tries to hire ex to murder her soon-to-be husband, police say

Memphis police arrested a woman after they said she tried to have someone kill a man she was going to marry.
Crystal Gadlin is charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder.
According to the arrest affidavit, Gadlin tried to pay the father of her children $40,000 of her soon-be-husbands life insurance policy to kill him.
It started with Gadlin and the man talking inside the car when the conversation took a turn.
This is when the father of her children started recording them talking on his phone. Gadlin said she was only going to marry the man she wanted dead for his money, and asked him to do it.
The man who recorded the conversation went to police and gave a typed statement about what he heard and handed the recording over to police.
When police went to arrest Gadlin, she admitted to being high on weed and cocaine, so she could not give a statement to officers.
