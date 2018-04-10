  • Woman tries to kidnap 11-year-old girl as she walks to school, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 11-year-old girl was just trying to go to school, when the almost unthinkable happened. 

    According to MPD, on April 9th, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Knight Road regarding an attempt kidnapping/abduction of an 11-year-old child. Police told FOX13, the girl was walking to school around 7:30 a.m. in the 4000 Block of Knight Arnold, when an unknown black woman jumped out of a small burgundy four door vehicle with a dent on the rear driver’s side panel and grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into the vehicle.

    The 11-year-old told police, she started to scream and the unknown female jumped back into the small burgundy car, which sped away driven by an unknown black man.

    The victim was not injured during this incident. 

    Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

