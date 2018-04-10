Woman tries to kidnap 11-year-old girl as she walks to school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 11-year-old girl was just trying to go to school, when the almost unthinkable happened.
According to MPD, on April 9th, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Knight Road regarding an attempt kidnapping/abduction of an 11-year-old child. Police told FOX13, the girl was walking to school around 7:30 a.m. in the 4000 Block of Knight Arnold, when an unknown black woman jumped out of a small burgundy four door vehicle with a dent on the rear driver’s side panel and grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into the vehicle.
The 11-year-old told police, she started to scream and the unknown female jumped back into the small burgundy car, which sped away driven by an unknown black man.
Trending stories:
- Mom of slain Tennessee boy arrest days after husband charged with murder
- Man breaks into Memphis home while family sleeps, shoots person in chest
- Bartlett teens dies after weeks of battling flu
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The victim was not injured during this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}