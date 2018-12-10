Woman undergoes emergency surgery after getting hit by vehicle in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a vehicle Downtown.
Investigators say the critical crash happened Sunday evening in the 200 block of Union Ave.
Mary Perryman was struck while crossing Union Ave. west of 4th St. The unknown vehicle fled the scene.
Perryman was found lying in the roadway on Union Ave. She was then rushed to surgery at Regional One with life-threatening injuries.
Debris on the scene showed to be from the front end of a possible Nissan vehicle, possibly an older model Altima or Maxima.
Police are now asking for help identifying the driver in this hit and run case.
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
