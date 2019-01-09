Woman, upset about being pulled over by cop, calls police and gets arrested, MPD says

She was warned.
On January 8, Memphis police arrested a woman after she called police on the officer who pulled her over, court records said.
According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer pulled over Kelci Newby, 28, because she had a broken window and her windows were 'extremely dark tinted.'
When the officer said why he pulled her over, Newby immediately grabbed her phone and started calling 911.
The officer explained that this was not an emergency and if she called 911, she would be arrested.
Dispatch told police that she made the call, she was then taken out of the car and arrested, police said.
Newby is charged with Calls in Non-emergency Situations Prohibited.
