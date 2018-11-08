Woman uses Facebook to lure man to carjacking, police say

A woman was arrested and is behind bars after she helped carjack a man in Mitchell Heights, police say.
Police said she asked the victim for a ride through Facebook and agreed to pay him $10.
Alexius Tynes is charged with carjacking.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Thousand Oaks shooting: 12 killed, including deputy, at California bar; suspect also dead
- $1.4 million in medical debt forgiven in Mid-South by FOX13
- LUCKY WINNER: $2 million winning lottery ticket sold in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said Tynes asked the victim to pick her up from her house and she’d give him $10 for the ride.
But when he got there, MPD said he was surrounded by three to four men all pointing handguns at him.
He told police one of the suspects pistol-whipped him and fired shots.
They then drove away in his vehicle.
Court records said that Tynes admitted to being involved in the carjacking.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}