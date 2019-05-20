0 Woman visiting from out of town nearly abducted near Beale Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Beale Street.

The sun was still out, as Memphis police said it all went down around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

One woman visiting from West Memphis said she was grabbed by the arms and nearly forced into an alleyway off Beale.

MPD officers are trying to figure out who tried to abduct the 26-year-old victim, whom we are not naming due to the nature of the incident.

“I’ve actually walked through that alley a few times, which is me and my best friend – two females,” said Victoria Johnson, a Memphis resident. “So, it’s kind of crazy.”

Investigators found the woman near 3rd Street and Beale.

According to a police report, she told officers a man in his mid-30s grabbed her and tried to pull her into the alley near FedExForum. It is just a few feet south of Beale.

MPD said a couple saw what happened. According to documents, the man at the center of the attack noticed he was being watched and took off.

This attempted abduction comes weeks after a shooting that prompted a stampede on Beale earlier in May.

Even tourists are questioning the safety of the iconic street.

“When we first got here, everyone told us to be careful of the neighborhoods we go into,” said Christina Kale, who is visiting from Florida.

And others are upset violence continues to happen.

FOX13 reached out to police to see what MPD is planning to do to keep people on Beale safe. We have yet to hear back.

