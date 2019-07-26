0 Woman wakes up to find snake resting on her in East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Nashville woman who traveled to East Memphis for a doctor’s appointment did not expect to wake up in her hotel room with a snake slithering on her.

“I felt something across my arm this morning,” said Melinda Major. “I looked over and it was a snake. It was laid out across my arm.”

Major was staying at the Hampton Inn Walnut Grove in East Memphis. She woke up Friday morning and found the scaly reptile on her.

What she did next, Major said, came natural to her. She flipped the garden snake off her arm.

“It landed back on the bed and I jumped up on the desk and called the front office for them to come,” said Major, who told FOX13 her room was on the second floor.

Major said hotel staff came right away, helped her out of her room and got the snake out.

Despite the initial scare, Major won’t rule out staying at another Hampton Inn again.

“They did compensate my room, so they took care of me. They were very nice to me,” said Major.

Jason Arndt, general manager at Hampton Inn Walnut Grove, told FOX13 that the hotel “immediately removed the snake and alerted pest control” to survey the room.

Hotel officials said it was a small garden snake that somehow made its way into the guest’s room.

Below is the full statement from Hampton Inn Walnut Grove regarding the incident:

“The safety and security of our guests is at our upmost priority at all times at the Hampton Inn Memphis-Walnut Grove/Baptist Hospital East. Upon learning of the incident, the hotel immediately removed the snake and alerted pest control who surveyed the room further.”

