Woman walking out of Planet Fitness kidnapped by two men

    Memphis police arrested a man in connection with a robbery and kidnapping from a local fitness gym. 

    Police were called to Elvis Presley Boulevard for two armed robberies. 

    The first robbery happened on March 27. 

    A woman was leaving Planet Fitness when she was approached by two men with handguns. They forced her into a car at gunpoint, took her to an ATM, and made her take out money of her ATM. The duo stole $340. The victim was eventually able to escape. 

    Two days later, a man he was at an ATM on the 4300 block of Elvis Presley when three men came up to him, punched him and pointed a handgun. They forced him to give his debit card and pin number. They also stole a gun and box of ammo from his box. 

    Detectives were able to identify Derrick Johnson as a suspect by interviewing witnesses. 

    Police called Johnson and he agreed to let officers pick him up. 

    Derrick Johnson is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. 

     

