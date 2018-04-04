Woman walking out of Planet Fitness kidnapped by two men

Memphis police arrested a man in connection with a robbery and kidnapping from a local fitness gym.
Police were called to Elvis Presley Boulevard for two armed robberies.
The first robbery happened on March 27.
A woman was leaving Planet Fitness when she was approached by two men with handguns. They forced her into a car at gunpoint, took her to an ATM, and made her take out money of her ATM. The duo stole $340. The victim was eventually able to escape.
Two days later, a man he was at an ATM on the 4300 block of Elvis Presley when three men came up to him, punched him and pointed a handgun. They forced him to give his debit card and pin number. They also stole a gun and box of ammo from his box.
Detectives were able to identify Derrick Johnson as a suspect by interviewing witnesses.
Police called Johnson and he agreed to let officers pick him up.
Derrick Johnson is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
