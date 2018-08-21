  • Woman walks away from horrific crash involving 18-wheeler

    Updated:

    A Memphis woman is lucky to be a live after she slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer. 

    PHOTOS OF THE CRASH 

    According to the family of the driver, the woman was taken to the hospital with only minor cuts. One look at the crash, and it is easy to see things could have been much, much worse. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The crash happened early Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Democrat Road near Lamar Avenue. 

    Watch FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from the driver of the 18-wheeler as he recounts the moments he realized the woman had survived. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories