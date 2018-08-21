Woman walks away from horrific crash involving 18-wheeler

A Memphis woman is lucky to be a live after she slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer.
According to the family of the driver, the woman was taken to the hospital with only minor cuts. One look at the crash, and it is easy to see things could have been much, much worse.
The crash happened early Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Democrat Road near Lamar Avenue.
