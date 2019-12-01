Woman wanted after firing shots at her ex-boyfriend

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven Police need your help to find a woman wanted for firing shots at her ex-boyfriend.
Hailey Hall, 23, is wanted for aggravated assault after an incident that occurred about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Garden Walk Dr. after Hall fired shots at her ex-boyfriend and fled the scene, a release said.
If you know where Hall is, you are asked to call SPD at 662-393-0228.
