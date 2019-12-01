  • Woman wanted after firing shots at her ex-boyfriend

    Updated:

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven Police need your help to find a woman wanted for firing shots at her ex-boyfriend.

    Hailey Hall, 23, is wanted for aggravated assault after an incident that occurred about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. 

    Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Garden Walk Dr. after Hall fired shots at her ex-boyfriend and fled the scene, a release said.  

    If you know where Hall is, you are asked to call SPD at 662-393-0228. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories