Woman wanted for attempted robbery at Hickory Hill bank, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, a woman came into the Regions Banks at 3558 S. Mendenhall Rd alone.
According to police, the woman went over to a bank employee and demanded a million dollars.
The woman then threatened the employee and said that if she didn't get a million dollars a man was going to come in and blow up the bank, police say.
The employee refused and the woman fled the scene and went North on Mendenhall.
According to police, the female suspect was 35-40 years old, 5', 130lbs, and wearing a gray hoodie with pink writing and stripes with blue jogging pants and white snow boots.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
