Woman wanted for stealing clothes in baby carrier from Collierville Target

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A woman is wanted by the Collierville Police Department from stealing clothes from Target.
According to Collierville PD, on Dec. 4 a woman concealed clothing in the baby carrier that she was carrying and tried to leave the store. When a Target Loss Prevention officer attempted to stop the suspect as she exited the building, she began to fight the Loss Prevention officer and elbowed him in the face.
The suspect then fled the store with the merchandise and left the parking lot in a four door white sedan.
Anyone with information, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).
