Woman watched Tennessee deputy's murder, hid under house according to police

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. - (WZTV) The woman arrested in connection to a Tennessee deputy's murder was at the scene of the shooting and fled with suspect Steven Wiggins, according to investigators.

According to the arrest affidavit for Erika Castro-Miles, she was "seated in the vehicle with Steven Wiggins when he did shoot and kill Sgt. Daniel Baker with premeditation."

The affidavit states she fled the scene after the shooting and hid from police under a house but was later apprehended by law enforcement.

After not hearing from Baker for a time, authorities tracked his vehicle using GPS. Baker was found dead in the patrol car about two miles away from the initial call in a wooded area of Bear Creek Valley Road.

Castro-Miles has been charged with first degree felony murder.

MANHUNT CONTINUES FOR STEVEN WIGGINS

The manhunt for Steven Wiggins, considered armed and dangerous, is ongoing.

Wiggins has been added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted a Blue Alert is active in the state of Tennessee. He's described as a white male with balding brown hair, stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 220 pounds. Wiggins also has several tattoos. He's considered to be armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: There have been several pictures circulating of Steven Wiggins. This, however, is the most recent one available at this time, from a 2017 arrest in Williamson County. pic.twitter.com/FcaNJcXX40 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 31, 2018

Multiple agencies are joining the search for Wiggins in the Dickson County and Hickman County areas. Officers are using K-9s, aircrafts and are going door to door. A $12,5000 is being offered for information leading to Wiggins' capture.

Anyone who sees Wiggins should call 911 immediately.

