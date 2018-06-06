Woman who claimed she shot boyfriend after he attacked her arrested

Memphis police arrested and charged a woman after she shot her boyfriend on Tuesday.
According to police, Valenica Smith, 27, is charged with aggravated assault.
Police records said Smith returned home and got into a fight with her boyfriend. She grabbed her purse which was on her shoulder and shot her boyfriend in the arm and in the groin.
She then went outside and waited for police. Smith gave a statement admitting to the shooting, the arrest affidavit said.
The two had been dating for two years prior to the shooting.
