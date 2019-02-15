Woman who ignored oncoming train busted with hundreds of pills, court records say

Highway Patrol arrested two people after they saw a van run a red light and go under a railroad bar.
Tennessee State Troopers said they could not initially pull that van over because they were stuck behind the train.
Once the train passed, police were able to catch up to the van at an intersection. According to an affidavit, the van had a strong marijuana smell and when troopers asked about that smell, Ibn Adib Young gave troopers a small bag containing marijuana.
The driver, Dimitria Wimberly, and Young were both removed from the car while a search was done.
More than 10 grams of marijuana, 115 Xanax pills, 103 bottles of Promethazine cough syrup, and a scale were found, according to the arrest affidavit.
Both Young and Wimberly were arrested and charged with Intent to Sell and Disobeying Train Crossings.
