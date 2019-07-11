Woman who protested over 2018 officer-involved shooting testifies before the Civilian Law Board

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A protester from the Martavious Banks’ officer-involved shooting spoke at Memphis city hall.
Banks was critically injured after being shot by Memphis police last year.
The Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board or CLERB heard that case—CLERB heard two cases.
They heard from Barbara Buress first.
She was arrested in September 2018 and faced charges like obstruction of a highway and evading arrest.
This all stems from a protest Buress attended on Elvis Presley Boulevard last year.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
She said she was there because she was upset with the way police handled the officer-involved shooting of Banks.
Police said Buress ran from officers as they broke up the protest that shut down traffic near the site the officer-involved shooting happened.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}