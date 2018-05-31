Woman who rented Lakeland pool house where 3 teens got shot files police report

LAKELAND, Tenn. - The woman who rented the Lakeland pool house where three teenagers were shot filed an police report for intimidation.
The report says she has been harassed on Facebook. The woman says it’s taking place on the Oakwood neighborhood’s private page.
The report says she “stated the comments make her very uncomfortable and feeling threatened due to the nature and tone of the comments.”
The report also says she “feels like it is only a matter of time before more people are made aware she was the person who legally rented the clubhouse and feels this will bring more harassing, possible threats, fear and untrue association with ‘gang members’ to she and her family.”
This comes after three teenagers were shot at the neighborhood’s pool house Sunday night. They were all taken to the hospital. Two of the three were released the next morning, however the third victim’s parents told FOX13 their child was shot in the back. They say the bullet was lodged in a back muscle, but he is working to recover.
No arrests have been made to this point. Check back for updates on this investigation.
