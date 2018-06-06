  • Woman who saved ducks honored by Peabody.

    A Memphis woman credited with saving a family of ducklings received a huge honor.

    Lashara Wheeler was named an honorary Duckmaster by the Peabody hotel. 

    Her actions went viral when she was seen rescuing ducklings that had fallen into a sewer.  

    Wheeler helped the Duckmaster march the Peabody ducks from their rooftop duck palace to the fountain during this morning's duck march.  Wheeler told FOX13 she was grateful for the experience.

    Wheeler was downtown when she said she heard ducks quacking near a storm drain. 

    When she saw the ducklings were trapped, she jumped into the drain and got them out.

