0 Woman will not face charges, police found no photo of jury in Jessica Chambers case on her phone

BATESVILLE, Miss. - The woman who allegedly took a picture of the jury inside the courtroom Sunday will not face charges, according to police.

Batesville police confirmed the woman spoke with law enforcement after Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby said the woman slipped a cell phone into the courtroom.

Update: Sheriff Darby just told me the woman who allegedly took a picture of the jury inside court Sunday has been spoken to by law enforcement and she will not face charges. Batesville Police tell me they did not find a picture of the jury when they interviewed the woman. — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 1, 2018

Police told FOX13 that officers didn’t find a picture of the jury when they interviewed the woman.

Previous reports said the picture had been posted to Facebook Sunday night.

The jury continues to deliberate in the retrial for the murder of Jessica Chambers.

Quinton Tellis is charged with her murder, but the jury has yet to reach a verdict in the new trial.

FOX13’s Scott Madaus will have a live report from court as deliberations continue – on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The judge also addressed the reported incident Monday.

"That is in direct violation of my court order," said the judge.

The judge later stated that the suspect will face the 'maximum penalty' that the judge can give.

"Far warning, you get caught - you're going to do the time," said the judge.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.