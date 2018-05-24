Woman with Dementia walks away from Mississippi home

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department needs your help to find a missing woman.
Trending stories:
- One dead, one critical after Orange Mound double shooting
- Family: Mother tried to kill herself after deadly crash involving 9-year-old daughter
- Woman attempts to run over Memphis man after twisted love triangle
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
According to police, Vonda Mae Fizer was last seen wearing a white tank top, jeans and carrying a large black leather suitcase.
There is a chance she is trying to visit her sister's house in Summerset in Kentucky.
Deputies said she has Dementia.
If you see her, immediately call deputies.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}