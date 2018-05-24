  • Woman with Dementia walks away from Mississippi home

    Updated:

    The Marshall County Sheriff's Department needs your help to find a missing woman. 

    Trending stories:

    According to police, Vonda Mae Fizer was last seen wearing a white tank top, jeans and carrying a large black leather suitcase. 

    There is a chance she is trying to visit her sister's house in Summerset in Kentucky. 

    Deputies said she has Dementia. 

    If you see her, immediately call deputies. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman with Dementia walks away from Mississippi home