0 Woman without water inside South Memphis home for weeks due to 'serious issue' with service line

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis woman sits in limbo as she waits to get water back in her home.

Lisa Crawford has been without water in her home for 15 days.

Two weeks ago, MLGW learned the house she's living in shouldn't have been getting water from MLGW for years. Crawford has lived in the house since 2011.

The past two weeks have been tough for Crawford. Her water taps suddenly went dry after MLGW work was done on her block.

It is a problem she never experienced in the eight years she’s lived there.

“The water is not running. There’s not a use of water anywhere,” Crawford said.

FOX13 reached out to the MLGW. They said their lead service line inspections uncovered a serious issue.

Crawford’s house had been using unauthorized water for years. It’s something she wishes she’d known years ago.

“I would’ve never moved over here. I would’ve stayed where I was at before I moved over here,” Crawford said.

MLGW said PVC piping in the water meter box caused the box not to read water usage at Crawford’s house.

They also said Crawford and her landlords, Urban Property Management, were both notified. And they urged the owners to set up a service.

Crawford said it’s not fair to her to have to wait for a basic human necessity.

“It’s sad,” Crawford said. “You live somewhere. You need water to flush your toilet and to take a bath.”

The City of Memphis said Code Enforcement will be out first thing Friday to inspect.

