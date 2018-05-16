0 Woman's 911 call goes to the wrong county, she dies before EMS arrives

We speak with the woman's family -- and detail what went wrong and how emergency services can fix the problem that ended up being fatal for a Shelby County woman -- tonight on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.

A Millington woman called 911 several times for help, but she died before emergency personnel could get to her Shelby County home.

Her family says her calls went to dispatch in Covington, which is in Tipton County. Instead of crews being immediately dispatched, workers had to determine where she lived – and which county’s emergency services should respond.

A family friend who called 911 from the same house had his call routed to EMS in Millington.

The woman died before she could get help. FOX13 is working to obtain the recording from her 911 call.

“If my mother’s call would’ve went to Millington, she would still be alive today,” the woman’s daughter told FOX13.

The woman’s call log shows three outgoing calls to 911. One call was 7 seconds. Another was 1 second. Her final call to 911 was 2 minutes and 7 seconds.

The call log also shows the Tipton County non-emergency number calling her back before she died.

