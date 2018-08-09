Woman's vehicle stolen with 11-year-old child asleep inside, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman had her car stolen Wednesday, and her 11-year-old son was asleep inside.
According to police, the woman parked at the Gentle Care Animal Hospital on Covington Pike to pick up her dog.
She went inside, leaving her child in the car.
That’s when MPD said a thief stole the vehicle – with the child still inside.
The boy was eventually located in the 3200 block of Harvester Lane.
However, the suspect and the woman’s vehicle have not been found.
Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-7 man weighing 140 pounds, wearing a black hat, black shirt and gray pants.
The vehicle stolen was a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 with a Tennessee license plate. MPD said the vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Semple Avenue.
