Woman's vehicle stolen with child asleep inside, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 13-year-old boy was inside a vehicle that was stolen from a shopping center parking lot Wednesday evening, according to Memphis police.
Investigators told FOX13 the woman parked at the Gentle Care Animal Hospital on Covington Pike to pick up her dog. She went inside and left her son in her Rav 4.
A man got into the vehicle and drove off.
A witness at a nearby business told police she saw the suspect look into the windows of the vehicle before getting inside and leaving.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate charged with rape, murder of child selects final meal before execution
- Boy who disappeared from Olive Branch thought he was saving captors from suicide, father says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The boy was located in the 3200 block of Harvester.
A woman at the location told police she saw the Rav 4 stop in front of her home. A suspect yelled at her to get out of the car.
When the child wouldn't get out, the suspect physically removed him and drove off, according to the police report.
The suspect and the woman’s vehicle have not been found. Police described him as a 5-foot-7 man, weighing 140 pounds, wearing a black hat, black shirt and gray pants.
The vehicle stolen was a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 with a Tennessee license plate. MPD said the vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Semple Avenue.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}