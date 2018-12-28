0 Women attempting to lure people into sex trafficking at Mid-South stores, Facebook posts claim

Posts on Facebook are spreading quickly, claiming women are attempting to lure other people into sex trafficking at stores in the Mid-South.

The posts have been shared thousands of times.

Memphis and Southaven police told FOX13 they are aware of the posts circulating around social media, but they said no one has made any official reports yet, which is important for any investigation.

One woman said she was shopping at the Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard when she was approached by two women inside the store.

The Facebook post claims the same women followed her back home.

“Whether they are legitimately soliciting for an organization or not, that’s not supposed to be hampering or interfering with your shopping,” said Deborah Clubb, executive director of the Memphis Area Women’s Council.

The council advocates for victims of rape or domestic violence.

Clubb said it is important to call police if you feel unsafe.

When FOX13 reached out to the woman who made that Facebook post, she said she didn’t call police. However, she did say she sent a tip to Crime Stoppers.

The other post making its way around social media is from Southaven, Miss. The post shows a picture of two women.

It claims they were trying to lure women into sex trafficking and were taking pictures of young girls and other people.

Southaven police told FOX13 they have seen the posts online but have not received any complaints.

Clubb said it is important to listen to your gut when you feel uncomfortable.

“If you aren’t comfortable getting out of the car where you are because of what you saw go by you, then don’t stop. Drive around,” Clubb said.

So far, police have not received any reports about sex trafficking in those areas.

If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to call police.

