Women on alert after parking lot encounters with creepy man in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Several north Mississippi women said they're on alert after a strange encounter with a man in store parking lots.

One woman in Horn Lake, and one in Senatobia, said that man was with two others and was in town to pick up insurance money after a death.

They said he asked for help with directions and he also couldn't read. These pictures have been shared more than a thousand times on Facebook.

“I was in the drive through, getting my medicine and the man came to the window. Pecking on my window,” said Yolanda, who only wanted to share her first name.

Yolanda said she was with her sister and daughter when the man approached their car.

She told him to back away before she got on the defense.

“He was telling me to read something. I pulled my gun out and told him to better back up,” she explained. “I pulled off. Got behind him and shared it on Facebook.”

That post was shared more than a thousand times. Some others in the comments of the post said they saw the same men, and Cadillac, at other businesses as well.

Another woman, who didn't want to show her face, said she saw the men approach another woman at a store in Senatobia.

“He was in a black Cadillac and it was two other guys in the car,” the woman said. “She pulled the knife on him. He got to backing up and she told him to get away.”

FOX13 reached out to Horn Lake police.

They said they don't have record of any reports being filed, but encourage people who may have a similar encounter, call police immediately.

Yolanda, though, said a plate number was passed along to officers.

