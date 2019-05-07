Worker taken to hospital after fire at former Gibson Guitar factory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department battled a fire at the former Gibson Guitar factory.
The building is currently under construction as FedEx Logistics is moving to Downtown Memphis.
Our crew was able to see a massive response from Memphis Fire Department. Fire officials told FOX13 they received the call around 1 p.m. Tuesday and found heavy smoke inside the building.
The fire began in the "paint room" near the paint booth, according to officials. Firefighters brought it under control in less than 20 minutes.
It is not clear what sparked the fire or the extent of any damage done to the building.
Several contractors were inside the building when the fire started.
One worker inside the building was taken to Regional One for minor smoke inhalation and is in non-critical condition.
Officials said they are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the fire.
