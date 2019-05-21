0 World Golf Championships draws big names, crowd, and money to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Penny Hardaway isn’t the only one bringing big names to Memphis. Some of the biggest names in golf are coming to the Bluff City as part of the World Golf Championships.

For the first time in a decade, Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar are coming to Memphis. Bringing with them excited fans, ready to spend big bucks.

“75 of the best players in the world of golf, all across the globe will come to Memphis, Tennessee to compete for four days of action,” that’s what Darrell Smith, Executive Director of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational told us Tuesday. “You become instantly one of the top 10 golf tournaments in the world.”

FOX13 was there last April as the World Golf Championships announced they’d be adding a stop in Memphis. Then Tuesday, Darrell Smith and his team had another announcement.

Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar are two of the first big names to commit to the tournament.

“Everybody’s asking: ‘is Tiger coming?’” we put the question to Smith. “Well, that’s the million-dollar question for sure,” he answered

“Every fan of golf is going to be watching that tournament,” Richard Mallory, told us, as he wrapped up a tournament, “It’s going to bring really good promotion and things for Memphis.”

And it’s not like the Classic wasn’t bringing in big money for the city. Smith said the economic impact of that tournament was between $25-30 million.

“The eyes of the sports world will be on Memphis. Just a very very exciting time for our city,” Smith said finally.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude invitational will be held at TPC Southwind July 22-28.

