  • World renowned chef shares bullying struggles to empower others

    By: Darrell Greene

    Bullying has been in the forefront of the conversation. Victims are finding their voices, and telling their stories not only to FOX13 cameras but to their parents and even school administrators. 

    The goal is simple: they just want it to stop.

    One of the nation's best chef’s lives in a Memphis and told FOX13 he too struggled with being tormented during his youth. 

    Kelly English, the owner of Memphis' "Restaurant Iris" and "The Second Line" shares his story on bullying, and wants others to know they are not alone tonight on FOX13 News at 9. 
     

