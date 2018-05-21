0 World renowned Memphis chef shares bullying struggles to empower others

"There are kids that are 11 years old who are hanging themselves.”

Those words are hard to hear, but they are true, and they were spoken by a prominent Memphian who knows bullying firsthand.

Kelly English is one of the world's most renowned chefs. He is the owner and executive chef at Restaurant Iris and The Second Line in Midtown Memphis.

His restaurants have one countless awards, but his life hasn't always been without struggle. He too was the victim of bullying growing up, and he has a message for those who are victimized today.

“Its going to get so much better. It’s ok to be who you are. I wish kids could know that,” English told FOX13.

Bullying has been in the forefront of the conversation lately, with more and more victims finding their voice. It’s a critical piece to solving the bullying problem, but only one piece, according to English.

He wants more adults to tell kids their stories.

“There’s not a single adult out there that hasn't felt poorly about themselves at some point,” English said.

“Talking about it, managing it, talking about as adults what we've been through... you know what it's like. Especially if you have success in whatever industry you are in, I think you have a responsibility to share your story and let kids know that it’s gonna be alright.”

Hear more of Chef Kelly English’s story, the bullying struggles he endured, and the message he has for others -- tonight on FOX 13 News at 9 p.m.

