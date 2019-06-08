0 World's oldest testing company to administer TN Ready tests next school year

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A British company will supply the TN Ready test next year.

According to Chalk Beat, officials with Pearson said it will cost the state $20.1 million to administer the test in 2020.

The TN Ready test is always a big concern of educators in Memphis.

"It's been a lot of negative feedback the company not being in the United States,” said education advocate Eric Dunn.

That’s why getting an understanding of who is contracted to administer the test to public school students around the state can get technical.

According to Chalk Beat, Pearson is the world’s oldest testing company.

Next week it will more than likely become the third vender to administer the TN Ready test in five years.

Dunn said there are positives with Pearson becoming the new vendor.

"I think it's good for the tax payers due to it being less than we were paying the company that didn't help us succeed as a district,” Dunn said.

According to Chalk Beat, Pearson’s five-year bid to administer TN Ready is $93.1 million.

Pearson’s bid is $16 million under the company that previously administered the test, Questar.

"I think we should give them a chance to see what kind of accountability we can put them on. Since the state has already made their decision, that is who we are going with,” Dunn said.

Questar is also bidding to administer the test.

A year ago, the state experienced problems with the test under Questar, causing school districts to void test results for that year.

Dunn told FOX13 he hopes local school leaders have pushed state leaders to do the simple things to make sure they make the right decision.

"Have you really looked into the company? What are you all going to do differently for our district?” Dunn said.

On June 13, Pearson is expected to sign off on a contract from The Department of State General Services.

