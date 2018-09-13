World War 2 veterans honored in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - On a cloudy September day in Millington, conditions were perfect to honor World War 2 veterans.
Russ Gilmore took off Monday morning at 11:00. His two passengers were Marion Brown and John Maze.
Both passengers are no strangers to the bombers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis police investigating vandalism at National Civil Rights Museum
- Memphis man admits to murdering wife with assault rifle
- Teen girl stabbed, killed by high school classmate in fight over boy, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Mazie, 94, spend 62 combat missions as a B25 bomber pilot. He took his plane across the U.S. and the Pacific Ocean.
Mazie told FOX13 that day brought back wonderful memories.
"When you get to be my age, all you have to look forward to are memories as the past," Mazie said.
Memories were the common theme for veterans.
"It was a good flight. Brings back a lot of memories," Brown said.
They got the chance to relive their days - fighting to protect our freedom.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}