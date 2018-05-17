Wold War II bomber to land in Millington

A World War II Bomber is coming to Millington and there are only two like it left in the world.
A Boeing B-29 Superfortress will land at CTI Professional Flight services on Thursday, May 17.
According to the news release, this plan is only one of two that is currently still flying.
The airplane will be accompanied by a P-51 Mustang, T-6 Texan, C-45 Expeditor, PT-13 Stearman and a T-34 Mentor.
The airplanes will arrive at noon on Thursday. The event is open to the public Thursday, May 17 through Sunday, May 20. The address of the event is at 8101 Hornet Avenue.
Access to the ramp is $10 for adults and $5 for youth age 10 through 18. Children under age 10 are admitted free. Rides range from $85 to $1995 depending on aircraft type. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.
