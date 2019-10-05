0 Wrestling fans in Memphis are excited for 'Smackdown' on FOX

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Smackdown is officially on FOX. Thousands of fans are ready to watch in the Mid-South.

Memphis is known to be the birthplace of Elvis and soul music, but the Bluff City is also the epicenter of the universe when it comes to wrestling.

FOX13 took a closer look at the 'Holy Grail of Wrestling' and why the fans here say the sports following here is still strong.

901 Wrestling team member Tommy Jax told us he feels a tingling in his arms when standing outside the Mid-South Coliseum.

"In this city, the one thing that stands out is the Mid-South Coliseum. Granted there was wrestling in places before the coliseum, but the coliseum is the one spot that is the holy grail for wrestlers here in this city," Jax said.

Jax grew up watching Saturday morning watching wrestling with his grandfather.

A year and a half ago it led him to become a founding member of 901 Wrestling, an independent wrestling company pulling off ten shows in two months.

Some nights, you can hear him talking smack as he always does at the Rec Room while he wrestles.

"The feeling from night one is that Memphis wants wrestling again they want some form of entertainment that is going to pull them away for a minute," Jax explained.

Jax said the fans are still here. They'll follow the WWE loyally. He knows they pack his shows.

