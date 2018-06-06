WWII vet remembers D-Day, 74 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - June 6 marked the 74th year since American soldiers invaded Normandy Shores in 1944. More than 70,000 soldiers stormed into combat.
“If I wasn’t scared, I would be telling you a lie,” said veteran Vincent Rowell.
74-years since D-Day, the 95-year-old veteran still remembers. Rowell was a part of the second wave onto Omaha Beach in Normandy. They followed a wave that was massacred by German soldiers.
“I fought all the way from the beach through every country over there to get my way to Belgium,” Rowell said.
Rowell was one of a dozen vets looking to be sent over to France by the group, “Forever Young Senior Veterans."
The trip will cost about $6,000 per family.
Forever Young is looking for people, and companies, to sponsors vets for the trip. More info is related at ForeverYoungVets.org, or call 901-299-7516.
