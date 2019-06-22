0 Year-round tree trimming prevents more outages in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The mayor of West Memphis said having a year-round tree trimming program made a big difference in the amount of storm damage and power outages across the city Wednesday night.

City leaders said proactive thinking led to fewer problems. They are surveying some of the hardest-hit areas.

The biggest problem is tree limbs in homeowners’ yards. Right now, people are cleaning up the mess.

Torien Carter with Carters and Sons Lawn Service was cleaning up several yards on Elizabeth Lane after Wednesday night’s storm left 1,500 people in the dark in West Memphis.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“This came from pretty much across the street, people’s trees, it fell down in their yard and they dragged it across the road to the house I’m doing, so I had to pull it from the side of the road over here,” he said.

West Memphis mayor Marco McClendon said he knows the situation could have been a lot worse if it had not been for the city’s tree trimming program. The city hired several contractors a few years ago to monitor the situation all year.

“We created a tree trimming department as well, as we still contract with some outside tree trimmers to make sure that we start proactively cutting these limbs down. So, when a major storm happens, we can have as minimum damage as possible,” McClendon said.

On Thursday, FOX13 reported nearly 40,000 MLGW customers experienced power outages for more than 24 hours in Memphis. MLGW only allocated $5,000 for tree trimming in 2018.

There are certain policies on tree trimming which are dependent on new and old lines.

The 1,500 customers in West Memphis were only out of power for a few hours. Although McClendon said that’s a large number for a city the size of West Memphis, he understands why the power was restored so quickly.

“Then we have a program where if we have a limb that’s within wires, they can actually call our utility department and we can get those limbs cut down even on a sunny day because eventually we know a storm is soon going to come,” he said.

The city’s street department and sanitation department will still be picking up tree limbs throughout the weekend.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.