Yo Gotti giving entire SCS middle school uniforms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis native and hip-hop superstar Yo Gotti plans to outfit an entire Shelby County middle school with uniforms.
The entire student body at Grandview Heights Middle School will be given uniforms and fleece hoodies. The donation is a partnership between SchoolSeed, Wolfchase Galleria and Village Mart as an incentive to encourage the students to come to school prepared to learn every day.
Mario "Yo Gotti" Mims has "expressed his hope to launch and sustain a Gotti's Closet at the school for years to come," according to the release.
