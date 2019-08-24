0 Yo Gotti outfits entire SCS middle school with uniforms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis native and hip-hop superstar Yo Gotti outfitted an entire Shelby County middle school with uniforms.

The entire student body at Grandview Heights Middle School will be given uniforms and fleece hoodies. The donation is a partnership between SchoolSeed, Wolfchase Galleria and Village Mart as an incentive to encourage the students to come to school prepared to learn every day.

Mario "Yo Gotti" Mims has "expressed his hope to launch and sustain a Gotti's Closet at the school for years to come," according to the release.

Gotti gave hundreds of uniforms and hoodies to the students at Grandview Heights, and he also gave away six laptops to the top performing students.

Those students had the chance to take a picture with him.

Gotti said it is important to push students to follow their dreams.

“When teachers and different people tell you to be anything you want to be, in the world in life you really can be it,” the rapper said. “Back when I heard it I thought it was just talk, but I live it and now you can be whatever you want to be.”

About 500 vouchers were given to the students to pick up the uniform, which adds up to about $12,000.

FOX13 was there live as he spoke with the student body Friday afternoon. You can watch the full video below:

