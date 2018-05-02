  • Yo Gotti to throw sixth annual 'Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash' in June

    Updated:

    Fans of Yo Gotti have something to celebrate. 

    The Memphis born rap and hip-hop artist will host his sixth annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash in Memphis on Thursday, June 28 at FedExForum. \

    Related: Yo Gotti no longer considered person of interest in Young Dolph shooting, LAPD says

    Trending stories:

    Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday, May 4 at noon at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the FedExForum Box Office. 

    This year’s guest line-up will be released at a later date.

    Past performers at Yo Gotti’s annual birthday bashes included Nicki Minaj, Young Jeezy, Lil Wayne and more. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Yo Gotti to throw sixth annual 'Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash' in June