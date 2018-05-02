Yo Gotti to throw sixth annual 'Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash' in June

Fans of Yo Gotti have something to celebrate.
The Memphis born rap and hip-hop artist will host his sixth annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash in Memphis on Thursday, June 28 at FedExForum. \
Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday, May 4 at noon at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the FedExForum Box Office.
This year’s guest line-up will be released at a later date.
Past performers at Yo Gotti’s annual birthday bashes included Nicki Minaj, Young Jeezy, Lil Wayne and more.
