Yo Gotti's Label Exec Sentenced To 10-14 Years For Hotel Lobby Shooting, report says

A new report by 247HipHop News said an executive for Yo Gotti 's record label has been sentenced for a hotel lobby shooting.
Howard “Keon” Wright, Yo Gotti’s road manager and vice president of Collective Music Group, pled guilty to several charges related to a 2016 shooting during CIAA weekend in Charlotte, N.C. Judge Carla N. Archie sentenced Wright to 10 to 14 years in prison.
He’s currently in custody in the county jail, 247HipHopNews reports.
The District Attorney's Office told 247HipHopNews that Wright pled guilty to five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, among others.
