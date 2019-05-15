Yo Gotti's tour bus shot up after free concert, police say

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti’s tour bus was shot up following a free concert in Nashville.
Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after Yo Gotti performed at Mercy Lounge. The free concert was part of the rapper’s “Fan Appreciation Tour,” according to his Twitter.
According to WZTV, Gotti’s tour bus was unoccupied when it was struck by gunfire. Police said no one was injured from the shooting.
WZTV reported investigators believe the motive for the shooting is “targeted vandalism.” The investigation is ongoing.
Gotti did not address the incident, but he posted on Instagram following the concert showing love for his home state.
No suspect information was released regarding the incident.
However, this is just the latest violent incident connected to a Memphis rapper in the past few years. In 2017, fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot multiple times in Los Angeles.
