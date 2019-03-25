0 Young Actors Guild in Memphis one step closer to getting own theater for first time in decades

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Aspiring actors with Young Actors Guild in Memphis are one step closer to getting their own building for the first time in nearly three decades.

The new building at the corner of Lamar and Kimball Avenue used to be a fire station.

Right now, the gate is closed and the “For Sale” sign is up but all of that could change. The site will likely become a new home for children interested in theater.

“I think that will do a lot for this neighborhood,” said Taylor Matthews, a parent.

Children with Young Actors Guild in Memphis haven’t had a building of their own in 28 years.

Right now, the group is facing a financial hurdle because they’re renting spaces at different locations across the city.

Parents like Taylor Matthews said a permanent location would make a huge difference.

“There’s so many talented children over here, my daughter’s 11 and I would love for her to be able to start acting or showcase her talents here,” she said.

Sabrina Norwood, the executive director of Young Actors Guild, said the investment gives students between 5 and 17-years-old a brand new way of viewing the arts.

The building is located in Bethel Grove, very close to Orange Mound.

“Many of our students, we have A 98 percent graduation rate from college and we believe that we have that because we’ve engaged students in the arts,” she explained.

Antonio Adams is the Director of General Services with the city. He and Young Actors Guild are asking council to approve the donation of the city-owned property for one dollar.

“I think this investment will brighten up and spark some other cultural development,” he said.

“To have an opportunity for our students to train, not only in musical theatre but also a place for them to train in the Engineering, in the sound in the tech and costume and a place that they can call home, that’s phenomenal,” Norwood said.

The next step is for council to vote on this for full consideration and if it gets approved, the executive director will get the keys to the new building.

