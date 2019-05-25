  • Young boy shot and killed by another juvenile in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a young boy was shot in Parkway Village.

    Officers were on the scene in the 2900 block of Clearbrook St. Saturday afternoon.

    Investigators say a juvenile boy was shot on the scene. He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. 

    The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

    MPD told FOX13 the young boy was shot by another juvenile with an unattended firearm.

    Memphis Police initially said the victim was a girl, but it has since been confirmed that it was a young boy.

