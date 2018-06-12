  • Young girl 'extremely critical' after accidental shooting

    Memphis police are investigating a Frayser shooting. 

    The victim was inside her parent's car on the 3100 block of Madewell. The gun was not properly secured and it went off. It is not clear what caused the gun to go off.  

