Young girl 'extremely critical' after accidental shooting

Memphis police are investigating a Frayser shooting.
The victim was inside her parent's car on the 3100 block of Madewell. The gun was not properly secured and it went off. It is not clear what caused the gun to go off.
Info still PRELIMINARY: the victim was inside of her parent's vehicle when the shooting occurred. It appears that a gun was left unsecured prior to the shooting.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2018
REMINDER: KEEP YOUR GUNS SECURE. FREE GUN LOCKS ARE @ ALL POLICE PRECINCTS. https://t.co/qHMZTLRo25
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3171 Madewell. A female juvenile victim was hit outside of the residence. She has been transported in extremely critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2018
No suspect info was given.
