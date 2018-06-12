  • Young girl killed after gun accidentally goes off in car

    A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

    She was inside her parents' car in the 3100 block of Madewell in Frayser when the gun went off.

    Police said the car was unlocked and the gun was not secured.

    The girl's godmother told FOX13 there were two kids in the car at the time of the shooting. Neighbors said they saw another child being questioned by investigators.

    The girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but she did not survive. 

