  • Young girl killed in Frayser accidental shooting

    Updated:

    A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

    The victim was inside her parent's car on the 3100 block of Madewell. The gun was not properly secured and it went off. It is not clear what caused the gun to go off.  

    The girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but has since died from her injuries. 

    Trending stories:

     FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene. Watch GMM for a live report. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Young girl killed in Frayser accidental shooting